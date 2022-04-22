L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Declares $1.12 Quarterly Dividend

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.

L3Harris Technologies has a payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $14.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $246.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.92 and a 200-day moving average of $230.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 358,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 384.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

