L3Harris Technologies (LHX) to Release Earnings on Friday

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY22 guidance at $13.35-13.65 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of LHX opened at $246.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.
In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
