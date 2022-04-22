L3Harris Technologies (LHX) to Release Earnings on Friday

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY22 guidance at $13.35-13.65 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of LHX opened at $246.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.