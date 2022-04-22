Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LADR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE LADR opened at $12.31 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a current ratio of 103.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,273,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $37,605.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,139 shares of company stock worth $1,377,805. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

