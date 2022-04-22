Ladder Capital (LADR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $12.31 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 103.29, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $37,605.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,273,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,805 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,503,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,008,000 after acquiring an additional 577,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,847,000 after acquiring an additional 63,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,624,000 after acquiring an additional 259,488 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $13,386,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,047,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 74,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LADR shares. TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

