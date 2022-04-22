LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

RWAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $14.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 63.93%. Analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $260,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 279,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,618,222.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $256,139,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,487,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,441,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

