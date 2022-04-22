LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
RWAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.31.
Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance has a one year low of $11.84 and a one year high of $14.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $260,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 279,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,618,222.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $256,139,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,487,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,441,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Runway Growth Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.
