Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lakeland Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $133.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.12. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $29.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 26.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2,176.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 21.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Industries (Get Rating)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.