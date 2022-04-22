Lam Research Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $31.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lam Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $31.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $33.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LRCX. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $684.38.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $469.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $26,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

