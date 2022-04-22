Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $670.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $1,005,096,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $510,318,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,487,000 after acquiring an additional 452,154 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,852,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lam Research by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $464.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,771. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $524.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $594.32. The company has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 32.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

