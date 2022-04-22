Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $31.54 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lam Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $31.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $32.10. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $35.91 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $9.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $10.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $10.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $40.24 EPS.

LRCX has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $684.38.

LRCX stock opened at $469.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $594.32. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,438,927,000 after acquiring an additional 76,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,293,537,000 after purchasing an additional 103,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,491 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,295,939,000 after buying an additional 57,739 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,998,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

