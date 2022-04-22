Lam Research (LRCX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) recently:

4/22/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $869.00 to $670.00.

4/21/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $730.00 to $625.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $700.00 to $625.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $627.00 to $596.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $725.00 to $675.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $725.00 to $575.00.

4/18/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $610.00 to $525.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $725.00 to $625.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $650.00 to $560.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $775.00 to $837.00.

3/24/2022 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/8/2022 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/25/2022 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of LRCX traded down $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $464.59. 61,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,771. The stock has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $524.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.32. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,641 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 270,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,195,000 after purchasing an additional 98,641 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Lam Research by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in Lam Research by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 6,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Lam Research by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

