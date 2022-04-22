Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $670.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $674.90.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $468.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,771. The firm has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $524.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $594.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 6.6% in the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $26,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.