Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 814.29 ($10.59).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 765 ($9.95) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.01) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Land Securities Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.71) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

In other news, insider Manjiry Tamhane bought 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.32) per share, with a total value of £35,470.89 ($46,150.00).

Shares of LAND traded down GBX 8.23 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 758.17 ($9.86). The company had a trading volume of 827,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,642. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 770.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 754.27. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 644.20 ($8.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 822.40 ($10.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of £5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is -0.89%.

About Land Securities Group (Get Rating)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a Â£11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.