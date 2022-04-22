Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:LE opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $530.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 2.59. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $555.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $47,336.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,114,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,109,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 463.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 47,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End (Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

