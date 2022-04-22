Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.

Landstar System has a payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Landstar System to earn $9.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.88 and a 200-day moving average of $163.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $139.12 and a 52-week high of $188.63.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSTR. StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

