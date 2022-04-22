Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LSTR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.77.

LSTR opened at $154.94 on Friday. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $139.12 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.33.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 11.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Landstar System by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

