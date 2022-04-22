Lantheus (LNTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Lantheus to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $59.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Carol Walker sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $76,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 2,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $115,728.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,618 shares of company stock worth $5,596,663. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Lantheus by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lantheus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 620,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,923,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lantheus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

