Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Latch Inc. is a maker of the full-building enterprise software-as-a-service platform LatchOS. Latch Inc., formerly known as TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.22.

NASDAQ LTCH opened at $3.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65. Latch has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $14.83.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Latch will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Latch by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Latch by 151.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Latch in the third quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

