Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LB. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

LB opened at C$40.40 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$36.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$257.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$254.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.1399997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.94%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

