Lawson Products (LAWS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Lawson Products to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.39 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, analysts expect Lawson Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $39.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $360.99 million, a PE ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.91. Lawson Products has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.84.

LAWS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lawson Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAWS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 58.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 384.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 39,414.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lawson Products, Inc distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

