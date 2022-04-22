LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.19

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $7.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. LG Display has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $12.31.
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in LG Display by 413.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 146,011 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in LG Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LG Display by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
