LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.19

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $7.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. LG Display has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $12.31.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA upgraded LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in LG Display by 413.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 146,011 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in LG Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LG Display by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

