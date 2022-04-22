Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.01.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $37.45. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -449.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.54. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,842,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Li Auto by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,732,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,406,000 after purchasing an additional 293,940 shares in the last quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth $221,102,000. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,423,000 after buying an additional 2,907,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,734,000 after buying an additional 3,927,300 shares in the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

