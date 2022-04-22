LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LianBio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.22). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LianBio will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LianBio.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LianBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LianBio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.19.

LIAN traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 435,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,834. LianBio has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $16.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in LianBio during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of LianBio during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LianBio during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LianBio during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LianBio during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lianbio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor IO combinations; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric and other cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative and Crohn's disease; NH-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

