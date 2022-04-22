Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.09.

LBRT stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,276,673 shares of company stock worth $84,460,027 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,272,000 after buying an additional 45,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after buying an additional 526,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,415,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after buying an additional 41,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,273,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,580,000 after acquiring an additional 540,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

