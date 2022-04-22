Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 2.61.

Liberty Oilfield Services ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Liberty Oilfield Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,276,673 shares of company stock valued at $84,460,027 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,438 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,064,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 877.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,571,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,063,000 after buying an additional 1,410,807 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,518,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,273,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,580,000 after buying an additional 540,508 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

