LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Kevin Michael Mullins Sells 46,283 Shares

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 46,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $494,302.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,669,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,549,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LFST traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 388,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,001. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $29.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 46.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 226.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $12,583,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 7,561.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 25,861 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

