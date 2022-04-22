Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to Issue $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Lincoln Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $7.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $133.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $121.65 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

LECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 107,096 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 153,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,407,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 562.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after buying an additional 100,415 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,124,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

