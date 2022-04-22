Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) in the last few weeks:

4/21/2022 – Lindblad Expeditions is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Lindblad Expeditions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

4/14/2022 – Lindblad Expeditions was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

4/13/2022 – Lindblad Expeditions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

4/7/2022 – Lindblad Expeditions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

4/1/2022 – Lindblad Expeditions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

3/31/2022 – Lindblad Expeditions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Lindblad Expeditions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

3/17/2022 – Lindblad Expeditions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

3/15/2022 – Lindblad Expeditions was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2022 – Lindblad Expeditions was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

2/26/2022 – Lindblad Expeditions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

2/23/2022 – Lindblad Expeditions had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – Lindblad Expeditions had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $805.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.20. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $19.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94.

Get Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $65.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 6,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $107,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,029,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,477,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 12,444 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $231,582.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,279 shares of company stock worth $1,078,398. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.