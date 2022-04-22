Lindsay Phillips Purchases 74,425 Shares of Control Bionics Limited (ASX:CBL) Stock

Control Bionics Limited (ASX:CBL – Get Rating) insider Lindsay Phillips acquired 74,425 shares of Control Bionics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,067.70 ($22,108.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

Control Bionics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Control Bionics Limited engages in the research, development, commercialization, and sale of assistive communications technology systems that allows user with speech and movement disabilities in Australia and North America. It offers NeuroNode Trilogy, a wearable device solution for those living with paralysis and loss of speech; NeuroNode3, a wearable EMG control device; and Control Bionics CCS that allow users to communicate with friends and family, send and receive emails and text messages, browse the web, watch videos and movies, read the news, play games, control their home environmental control systems, and others.

