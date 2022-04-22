Lithia Motors, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $11.96 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Lithia Motors in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin expects that the company will post earnings of $11.96 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q3 2022 earnings at $12.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $44.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $294.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $274.03 and a 12-month high of $406.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.08.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.09 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

