Lithia Motors, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $11.96 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:LAD)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2022

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LADGet Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Lithia Motors in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin expects that the company will post earnings of $11.96 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q3 2022 earnings at $12.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $44.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $294.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $274.03 and a 12-month high of $406.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.08.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.09 by $1.87. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.