Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CEO Sells $8,826,480.00 in Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $8,826,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,160,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,644,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Rapino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.41, for a total value of $8,299,980.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.49, for a total value of $8,774,220.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $8,562,840.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $8,482,500.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $9,041,760.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.06, for a total value of $9,208,680.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total value of $9,023,040.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total value of $9,059,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $8,681,400.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $8,741,460.00.

Shares of LYV stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,157. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.14. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on LYV. TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,981,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 232.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

