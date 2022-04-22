LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.74 Million

Equities analysts expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) to report sales of $31.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.53 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year sales of $140.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $141.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $169.56 million, with estimates ranging from $166.50 million to $173.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LiveVox.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LVOX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of LVOX stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74. LiveVox has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LiveVox in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LiveVox in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,329,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in LiveVox in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in LiveVox in the fourth quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. boosted its position in LiveVox by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and markets cloud-based contact-center-as-a-service customer engagement platform primarily in the United States. Its products include Contact Manager and Extract, Transform, and Load Tools, a database layer that functions as a repository and orchestration layer for customers and their customer records; U-CRM, a visual layer that provides relevant customer details to agents; U-Ticket that creates support tickets and tracks all the relevant details to solve issues; U-Script, a visual agent flow tool to provide guidance and visual navigation to agents; and Attempt Supervisor, which enables contact centers to set rules and restrictions relative to the number of voice calls attempted to any particular phone number and/or account.

