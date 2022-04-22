Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
LLOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 58 ($0.75) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.82) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 44 ($0.57) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.68) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.81) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 56.38 ($0.73).
LLOY stock opened at GBX 46.83 ($0.61) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 56 ($0.73). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.69. The company has a market cap of £32.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
