London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1831 per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS:LNSTY opened at $26.16 on Friday. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $29.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNSTY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on London Stock Exchange Group to GBX 9,050 ($117.75) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised London Stock Exchange Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered London Stock Exchange Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 8,600 ($111.89) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,825.00.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

