L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) PT Raised to €350.00 at Berenberg Bank

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €339.00 ($364.52) to €350.00 ($376.34) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LRLCY. Societe Generale lowered L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from €458.00 ($492.47) to €339.00 ($364.52) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded L’Oréal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on L’Oréal from €410.00 ($440.86) to €421.00 ($452.69) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on L’Oréal from €260.00 ($279.57) to €282.00 ($303.23) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

LRLCY stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.18. 86,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,969. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.22. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $71.04 and a 1-year high of $97.48.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.