Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.100-$13.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 billion-$99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.33 billion.
Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $205.03 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $182.08 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.43. The company has a market capitalization of $135.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.76.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Tobam grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.