LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.640-$0.680 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

LXP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LXP Industrial Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 42.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after buying an additional 449,672 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 462.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 232,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 191,354 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 108,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,405,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,574,000 after buying an additional 101,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 89,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.