LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LYB opened at $111.15 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.73.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

