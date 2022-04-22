Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Plans $1.04 Quarterly Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.0375 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Magellan Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 90.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.0%.

MMP traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.15. 49,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.09. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 119,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 28,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

