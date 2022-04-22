Magna International (MG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.44 per share for the quarter.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.19 billion.

MG stock opened at C$80.29 on Friday. Magna International has a 12-month low of C$70.16 and a 12-month high of C$126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41. The company has a market cap of C$23.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$96.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a C$106.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.95.

In related news, Director Mary Lou Maher purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$97.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$189,930.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

