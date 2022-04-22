Magna International (MGA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Magna International has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Magna International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Magna International stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. Magna International has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $104.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.51 and a 200 day moving average of $76.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

MGA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Magna International from $94.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Magna International in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magna International stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

