Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Magnachip Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.15 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Young-Joon Kim purchased 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.34. 443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,276. The stock has a market cap of $688.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $26.90.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

