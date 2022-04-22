Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.38.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
In related news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $207,519.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $68,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
MGNI opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -385.87 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.96.
Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.85 million. Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Magnite Company Profile (Get Rating)
Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magnite (MGNI)
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.