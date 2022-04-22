MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $188.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 14.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 96,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 40,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

