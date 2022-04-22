Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

MBUU has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $52.04 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $89.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

