Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.
MBUU has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $52.04 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $89.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.61.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats Company Profile (Get Rating)
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
