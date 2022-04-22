Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) PT Raised to GBX 300

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 295 ($3.84) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.12) to GBX 270 ($3.51) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 260 ($3.38) to GBX 285 ($3.71) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.60) to GBX 301 ($3.92) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.00.

OTCMKTS:MNGPF remained flat at $$3.21 on Friday. Man Group has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

