Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mapletree Commercial Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Mapletree Commercial Trust stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. Mapletree Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.46.

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

