Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Given a C$3.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) received a C$3.25 price objective from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MOZ. CIBC dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.34.

TSE MOZ traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.39. 141,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,306. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$2.36 and a twelve month high of C$3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$609.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a current ratio of 12.92.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

