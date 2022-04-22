Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MOZ. CIBC decreased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.34.

TSE MOZ traded down C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$2.39. The company had a trading volume of 141,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,306. The firm has a market capitalization of C$609.84 million and a PE ratio of -79.33. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of C$2.36 and a 1 year high of C$3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.73.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Gold (Get Rating)

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

