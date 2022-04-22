Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.07.

Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. 232,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,366,449. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $7,457,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,975,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,754,000 after acquiring an additional 998,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,854,000 after purchasing an additional 878,317 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,705,000 after purchasing an additional 531,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,837,000 after purchasing an additional 335,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,073,000 after purchasing an additional 351,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

