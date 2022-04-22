Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.70).

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a negative net margin of 643.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MRNS. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $275.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,841,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8,884.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,858 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 171,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

